New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers to construct 27 double lane modular bridges in border areas of the country, the Defence Ministry said.

The two-year contract worth around Rs 60 crore was inked between the two organisations here, the ministry's statement said, adding the bridges will be for northern and north-eastern border areas.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Border Roads Organisation had successfully tested the indigenous 140-feet-long double-lane modular bridge that was supplied by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, the ministry noted.

This bridge was dedicated to the country by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 28 last year, the ministry said.

