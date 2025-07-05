Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao was discharged from Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday and returned to his residence in Nandi Nagar, as per a release.

On Friday, BRS chief KCR was admitted at the hospital following a routine health check-up.

Also Read | Dharmasthala Horror: Former Sanitation Worker Alleges 16-Year Cover-Up of Mass Rapes and Murders; Says Temple Officials Forced Him to Burn and Bury Victims.

Several party leaders met him at the hospital where he held extensive discussions with them on the prevailing conditions in the state, the availability of urea fertilizers for farmers, agriculture, irrigation water, other public issues, and current matters.

Meanwhile, BRS leader KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, claiming that if Reddy remained in office for five years, the Congress party would lose its voter base in the state for the next 15 years.

Also Read | Twist in Pune Techie ‘Rape’ Case: 'No Forced Entry, Selfie Edited by Complainant and Accused Not a Delivery Boy As Alleged' Say Police; Probe Ongoing.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "The condition of Congress in the state is such that if Revanth Reddy continues as the CM for five years, Congress will not have any voters for the next 15 years..."Rao further reacted to CM Reddy's statement on naming welfare schemes after Indira Gandhi and said that the statement indicated that people would not understand the greatness of Indira Gandhi unless they were stripped and thrashed.

Rao also questioned Rahul Gandhi if getting people thrashed was his 'mohabbat ki dukaan.'

"He has gone on to say that unless people are stripped and thrashed, they will not understand the greatness of Indira Gandhi. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, is this your 'mohabbat ki dukaan'?... People of the state will not tolerate this language and will avenge it at the right time... " he added.

Earlier, CM Reddy stated that the welfare and development schemes introduced by Indira Gandhi had been enlightening the lives of the poor; hence, they were being named after her.

"The welfare and development schemes launched by Indira Gandhi are enlightening the lives of the poor, and that's the reason we are naming our welfare schemes after Indira Gandhi. In Hyderabad, to provide a meal for Rs 5 to the poor and even provide them breakfast, we have named canteens after Indira Gandhi. These senseless people staged a protest against naming canteens after Indira Gandhi. They won't understand the greatness of Indira Gandhi unless they're stripped and thrashed, Reddy said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)