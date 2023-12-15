Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15 (ANI): Leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) met Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta at his office on Thursday over the death of a tribal man in police custody.

The BRS leaders alleged that a tribal man had died in police custody in Devarakonda, Nalgonda. He died under suspicious circumstances after he was summoned to a police station in a civil dispute.

The BRS leaders included Satyawathi Rathod, former MLA Balka Suman and BRS Hyderabad incharge Dasoju Sravan. They demanded that the inspector responsible should be removed from service and also pay ex-gratia to the family.

Narrating the incident, Sravan said, "It is quite unfortunate that three days back in Nalgonda district in a police station called Chintapalli, one of the villagers who was from a tribal community was picked up by the local subinspector and tortured him so badly that he succumbed to his injuries and died."

"Unfortunately there was no action taken against the subinspector and there is also an apprehension that the Congress leaders are trying to influence the police in the entire case," he alleged.

The BRS Hyderabad in-charge claimed that the police got involved in the matter after giving in to the ruling Congress government's pressure and hence they acted unlawfully.

"The case is a civil dispute and there is no role for police to get involved in that. But unfortunately because of the ruling government's pressure the police acted so badly and unlawfully that he died due to the torture," Sravan said.

Speaking about the meeting with the DGP, the BRS leader said, "We appealed to the DGP that there must be a stern legal action to be taken against the subinspector who is responsible for this lock-up death...The DGP was very positive. He said that he would certainly get the enquiry done."

"We demanded that this inspector who had indulged in this crime should be removed from service. Moreover, we demanded that the victim's family should be taken care and compensated," he added.

Sravan said that the law and order situation in the state has worsened in the last 10 days that the Congress government has come into power in the state.

"It has been just 10 days since the Congress party came into power in Telangana. But in these 10 days, there are several cases of intimidation, threatening and humiliating the BRS leadership. So we brought to the notice of the DGP that he should strictly instruct his officers and ensure that this kind of intimidation does not happen and stern action is taken," the BRS leader said. (ANI)

