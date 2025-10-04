BRS MLA Harish Rao consoles family of Telangana student Chandrasekhar Pole, who was shot dead in Dallas, US. (Photo: X/@BRSHarish)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao expressed grief over the death of Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who was killed in a shooting incident in Dallas, US.

In a post on X, Harish Rao informed that he met the grieving family and expressed condolences.

Also Read | 'No Alliance With Congress': Arvind Kejriwal Says AAP to Go Alone in Goa Assembly Elections 2027.

"It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," Rao posted.

https://x.com/BRSHarish/status/1974400042657358253

Also Read | Employment Growth: India Adds 16.83 Crore Jobs Over 6 Years As Government Doubles Down on Youth-Centric Policies and Its Viksit Bharat Vision.

Sharing his condolences, he added, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members."

Harish Rao further urged the authorities to take steps to bring back the mortal remains of the student.

"We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," Harish Rao stated.

In addition to his social media post, Harish Rao personally visited the bereaved family. Along with local MLA Sudheer Reddy, he consoled the family of dental student Chandrasekhar Pole, who had completed his BDS and gone to Dallas, USA, for higher studies before being fatally shot in the early hours of today, as per a release.

During the visit, Harish Rao offered condolences to the grieving family members and gave them words of support. He said it was heart-wrenching to witness the pain of parents who had high hopes for their son, now shattered by his untimely death. He conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, the release stated.

On behalf of the BRS party, he again demanded that the state government take immediate steps to ensure Chandrasekhar's mortal remains are brought back to his hometown as soon as possible.

The incident comes amid another tragedy involving the Indian community in Dallas.

Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old motel manager of Indian origin, was brutally beheaded in Dallas, Texas, last month in front of his wife and son after an argument over a washing machine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)