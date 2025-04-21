Bhadrachalam (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Nizamabad MLC, Kalvakuntla Kavitha, visited the historic Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, where she was welcomed with a traditional Purnakumbham ceremony by temple priests and officials. During her visit, Kavitha was accompanied by MLC Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Thata Madhu, and former MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya, and Chandravathi.

After her visit, the MLC wrote in an X post, "Jai Sita Ram! Blessed to have visited the divine Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam today. Offered heartfelt prayers for peace, prosperity, and well-being of all."

Earlier, on Sunday, MLC Kavitha launched a blistering attack on the Congress-led Telangana government and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of "administrative failure and negligence".

The BRS leader made the allegations on Sunday, during her presence at the housewarming ceremony of BRS leader Devulapally Pattabhi Ram in Khammam district. Addressing the media on the occasion, K Kavitha slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his silence on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"While the Congress party at the national level called for widespread protests, Revanth Reddy maintained complete silence and offered no reaction whatsoever," she said, stating that the action exposed his double standards and lack of commitment to his party's leadership. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha pointed out that despite the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and two state ministers in Khammam, no review was conducted on the massive crop losses caused by recent hailstorms.

The BRS leader stated that in Telangana, paddy fields were flooded and mango blossoms were lost, yet there has been no serious response or assessment from the government. She emphasised that Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a foreign tour in Japan, hasn't even spoken to revenue officials about the rains and the resulting damage.

Meanwhile, on March 31, the Election Commission announced the biennial elections for the one seat of the Telangana Legislative Council, stating that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the Hyderabad Local Authorities constituency.

The polling was necessitated as the term of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, MS Prabhakar, will expire on May 1. According to the ECI, the last date for filing nominations was April 4, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for April 7. Votes will be counted on April 25. (ANI)

