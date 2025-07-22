Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 22 (ANI): BRS Working President KT Rama Rao sharply criticised the Congress government for discontinuing the KCR Kit scheme, accusing it of doing so merely because the program brings goodwill to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, a press release from BRS PRO said.

Speaking at a special event held at Telangana Bhavan under the "Gift a Smile" initiative, KTR personally distributed KCR Kits to mothers and newborns from Hyderabad.

Announcing the gesture on the occasion of his birthday, KTR stated that he would distribute 5,000 KCR Kits in Sircilla, particularly since many mothers have been suffering due to the suspension of the scheme for the past 20 months.

Recalling the days before 2014, KTR said, "People used to fear government hospitals. But due to revolutionary measures taken by KCR as Chief Minister, the public began trusting and preferring government hospitals for deliveries."

He credited the KCR Kits for not only transforming public healthcare infrastructure but also reducing maternal and infant deaths.

KTR called it shameful that the Revanth Reddy-led government has stopped distributing the KCR Kits, not out of policy change but due to personal animosity and political malice toward KCR.

Earlier on July 7, before his birthday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that he would be distributing KCR Kits to 4,910 new mothers and babies in Sircilla district on his upcoming birthday, July 24, as a part of his annual 'Gift A Smile' campaign.

In a post on X, KTR said, "This year, I want to focus on progress, on hope, and on life. There were 4910 institutional deliveries in the past 18 months in Sircilla district. Each scheme introduced by KCR garu is definitely life-changing. But if I have to pick a favourite, it will be the KCR Kit. What is more life-changing than life itself? So! We decided to distribute KCR Kits to all 4910 new mothers and babies." (ANI)

