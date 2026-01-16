New Delhi, January 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CMAT 2026 city intimation slip on its official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 can now check the city where their examination centre will be located.

As per the official schedule, CMAT 2026 will be conducted on January 25, 2026, in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. To download the city intimation slip, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

It is important to note that the city intimation slip only mentions the exam city. The exact exam centre address and admit card will be released separately at a later date. Candidates are advised to carefully check and save the slip to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Intimation Slip Released by NTA, Know How To Download at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to Download CMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their city slip online:

1. Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the CMAT 2026 City Intimation Slip link

3. Enter your application number and date of birth

4. Download and save the city slip for future reference

The slip will clearly display the city allotted for the CMAT examination. Candidates should verify the details carefully.

PwD Candidates: Deadline to Submit Scribe Details

Candidates eligible for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) accommodations who wish to use their own scribe must submit the required scribe details on or before January 18, 2026. CUET UG 2026 Registration Begins: NTA Opens Application Window at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Apply.

To submit scribe details:

• Log in to the CMAT portal

• Click on ‘Register Scribe Details’

• Enter accurate scribe information and submit

After submission, candidates should check the ‘View Application Form’ section to confirm that all details are correctly updated.

For any discrepancies or assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email cmat@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the CMAT 2026 admit card and exam centre details.

