Mumbai will see warm and humid conditions with hazy sunshine and no rain forecast, while Delhi remains cold with dense morning fog and chilly winds, keeping temperatures low. Chennai is expected to stay clear and warm with dry weather, and Bengaluru will experience pleasant daytime temperatures under mostly clear skies. Hyderabad is likely to remain dry and sunny with mild winter warmth. In the hills, Shimla may stay cold and cloudy with chilly winds but no snowfall warning. Kolkata will witness hazy mornings followed by dry and comfortable weather. Rain chances remain low across all these cities today. Has It Ever Been 0 Degrees in Delhi? Near-Freezing Temperatures, Dense Fog Grip National Capital as Cold Wave Persists.

