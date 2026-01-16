Mumbai, January 16: Domestic gold prices in India remained largely stable today, January 16, as the market entered a consolidation phase following a week of aggressive gains. Benchmark 24-carat gold is currently trading at approximately INR 1,43,610 per 10 grams, reflecting a marginal decline of just INR 10 from yesterday's close. While the yellow metal hit fresh lifetime highs earlier this week - surpassing the INR 1.47 lakh mark per 10 grams inclusive of taxes - investors appear to be booking profits amid shifting global cues and a resilient US dollar. So what is the gold rate in India today? Scroll down to check the gold prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

City-Wise Price Breakdown of Gold Rate in India Today

Gold prices continue to show slight regional variations across India due to local market taxes, transportation costs, and varying demand levels. Gold Rate Today, January 15, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As of this morning, the rates for per 10 grams of gold in major cities are as follows:

Gold Rate Today, January 16, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,43,760 INR 1,31,790 Mumbai INR 1,43,610 INR 1,31,640 Chennai INR 1,44,990 INR 1,32,910 Ahmedabad INR 1,43,660 INR 1,31,690 Kolkata INR 1,43,610 INR 1,31,640 Bengaluru INR 1,43,610 INR 1,31,640 Hyderabad INR 1,43,610 INR 1,31,640 Jaipur INR 1,43,760 INR 1,31,790 Pune INR 1,43,610 INR 1,31,640 Noida INR 1,43,760 INR 1,31,790 Gurugram INR 1,43,760 INR 1,31,790 Ghaziabad INR 1,43,760 INR 1,31,790 Lucknow INR 1,43,760 INR 1,31,790 Bhopal INR 1,43,660 INR 1,31,690 Jodhpur INR 1,44,200* INR 1,32,200* Srinagar INR 1,44,290* INR 1,32,290*

Market Sentiment and Global Trends

The stagnation in today’s prices comes as international spot gold eased slightly to around USD 4,606 per ounce. Analysts point to several factors dampening the recent rally:

US Economic Resilience: Stronger-than-expected labor data from the United States has boosted the dollar, making dollar-denominated gold more expensive for Indian buyers.

Profit Booking: After gold surged nearly 7 per cent since the start of 2026, many domestic stockists and jewellers are pausing to lock in gains.

Geopolitical 'Wait-and-See': While tensions in the Middle East remain a factor, recent signals of a "softer stance" on international disputes have temporarily reduced the immediate rush for safe-haven assets.

Why Gold Prices Are at Historic Highs?

The current price of approximately INR 1.43 lakh per 10 grams represents a staggering increase compared to the same period in 2025, when rates hovered near INR 78,000. This upward trajectory is fueled by persistent central bank buying, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holding over 880 tonnes of gold to hedge against currency volatility. Furthermore, the 2026 wedding season in India has sustained high physical demand despite the record-high costs, as gold remains a cultural and financial cornerstone for Indian households. What Is Digital Gold? How To Buy It Online in India? All About Investing in Digital Gold Ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras 2024.

Investment Outlook

For retail investors, the current pause is seen by some as a healthy correction in a broader "bull market." However, experts caution that the high entry price makes digital gold, Gold ETFs, and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) more attractive alternatives to physical jewellery, which carries additional making charges of 8 per cent to 15 per cent.

