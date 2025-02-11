Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) The BSF and BGB on Tuesday held an informal meeting at the Sona Masjid Border Outpost (BOP) in Bangladesh to enhance coordination and cooperation between the two border-guarding forces, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General (IG) of BSF South Bengal Frontier, Maninder P S Pawar and Brigadier General S M Zahidur Rahman, the Regional Commander of BGB North West Region.

The deliberation took place amid reports of objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the Border Security Force's (BSF) attempts to erect fence in certain areas along the India-Bangladesh border.

"Constructive discussions were held on curbing cross-border crimes, intensifying joint efforts, overseeing development initiatives in border areas, and implementing effective measures to prevent illegal movement," the BSF statement said.

The IG of South Bengal Frontier emphasised the importance of strong mutual cooperation between the BSF and BGB for maintaining border security and regional stability.

"Seamless coordination between the two forces will not only reinforce border security, but also elevate bilateral relations to new heights," it said.

Both commanders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration and addressing security challenges together.

They agreed that the BSF and BGB would continue joint efforts to uphold the spirit of cooperation and work towards a shared vision of peace and progress, the statement added.

