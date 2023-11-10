New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Nitin Agrawal on Friday visited the forward areas of sector Srinagar along the Line of Control (LoC) to review the operational preparedness of the units as a Head Constable of the force lost his life a day ago following an unprovoked firing by the Pakistan Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramgarh.

The DG also interacted with troops and applauded them for their high morale, commitment and professionalism.

The BSF jawan was killed after Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing from automatic weapons along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. This was the third major ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Rangers since October 17.

The deceased was identified as head constable Lal Fam Kima, 50, of 148 battalions of the BSF, posted at Narayanpur post in Ramgarh. Kima hailed from Aijwal in Mizoram.

Officials had said that around 11.59 pm on Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers opened fire at the Narayanpur post from their Ashraf post, prompting the BSF to retaliate in equal measure. The two border guard forces traded automatic weapons fire for some time.

The firing started on the intervening night of November 8-9 by Pakistan Rangers and the BSF befittingly replied to the violation of the ceasefire along the international border in the Ramgarh and Arnia sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. (ANI)

