New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): With an aim of spreading the message of Women's Empowerment, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday flagged off Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride 2022.

"36 members of BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team will travel 5280-kilo meters spreading the message of women empowerment across the nation," Inspector Himanshu Sirohi told ANI.

The expeditionary empowerment ride would pass through major cities en route to Kanyakumari.

According to BSF, Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride 2022 flagged off from India Gate, marking International Women's Day, would be passing through major cities en route to Kanyakumari spreading the message of Women Empowerment. (ANI)

