Uttar Pradesh, March 8: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 22-year-old PG college student was allegedly gang-raped by three men on her way back home on Sunday evening. The victim was going back home from her college in Agra to her home in Tundla, Firozabad. Following the alleged incident, the victim filed a complaint. The two accused who were named in the FIR were arrested on Monday.

The three accused brutally thrashed and gang-raped the victim. The accused even recorded the whole incident. As per the report, the incident took place at around 2 to 4 pm while the survivor was on her way back home from Agra. Two among the three accused who were named in the FIR have been arrested and the third one will also be arrested soon, reported TOI, quoting SP (West) Satyajeet Gupta as saying. Gujarat Horror: Three Men Gangrape Friend's Minor Niece In Ahmedabad, Arrested.

As per the report, the survivor was sent for medical examination. The two accused, identified as Bhura Yadav and Yashpal were drunk when they were arrested. As per the FIR, three persons, including the auto driver have been charged under sections 376-D (gang-rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

