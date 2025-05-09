Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) clip of the destruction of the Pakistani Post Dhandhar. (Photo/BSF)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): In a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu Frontier early Friday and neutralised seven terrorists.

The BSF confirmed the input through a statement pointing out that the infiltration bid was noticed during the intervening night of May 8 and 9.

According to BSF, a large group of terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of fire provided by Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post.

However, the force said, the attempt was promptly detected by the BSF's advanced surveillance grid.

"Acting swiftly, alert BSF troops engaged the infiltrators in a fierce exchange of fire. In the ensuing gunfight, at least seven terrorists were neutralised," said the BSF.

Additionally, retaliatory action by BSF caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, also issued a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) clip of the destruction of the Pakistani Post Dhandhar.

The action came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces and reviewed the current security situation along India's borders.

The meeting was aimed at assessing preparedness and operational readiness in light of recent developments, as Pakistan on Thursday night launched a significant missile and drone attack targeting India's Jammu region and Rajasthan, including Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer. However, all missiles were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, and no major damage was reported.

In a specific talk with the Border Security Force DG, the Home Minister had also taken stock of the situation in the border areas and the preparedness of the border guarding force.

The BSF's fresh action followed additional explosions reported on Thursday night in Jammu and Jaisalmer, prompting air-raid sirens and civilian evacuations in border areas.

The Pakistani attack followed India's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, wherein Indian forces conducted missile strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India said that these strikes targeted terrorist infrastructure linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, in retaliation for an April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. (ANI)

