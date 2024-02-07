North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), South Bengal Frontier, foiled two separate gold smuggling attempts at the Indo-Bangladesh border, arresting two smugglers and recovering 28 gold biscuits, an official said on Wednesday.

The estimated value of the 28 gold biscuits is over Rs 2 crore.

"Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) under the South Bengal Frontier seized 28 gold biscuits on the border in various incidents. The estimated value of the seized gold is Rs 2,13,73,305/-. Smugglers were trying to take this huge consignment of gold from Bangladesh to India," as per a press release.

In the first incident, on February 6, at around 1250 pm troops of BSF Border Outpost Angrel, 05th Battalion, a woman with a bag in her hands was seen approaching the domination line with a bag. When the jawans warned her to stop, she attempted to flee and was nabbed.

A total of 12 gold biscuits were recovered after a search of her bag and she further said that she had 10 biscuits in her kitchen garden. She was subsequently arrested and a total of 22 biscuits were recovered from her.

The smuggler was identified as Jashoda Shikdar, wife of the late Santosh Shikdar, a resident of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District.

During interrogation, the woman said that she works as a labourer to earn a living and that the two plastic packets were given to her by a Bangladeshi man named Majnu. She claimed that she was keeping them for Krishna Pad Mandal, the son of a village resident, who never showed up to collect them.

In another incident, Jawans of Border Outpost Gobardha, 107th Battalion, arrested a smuggler with six gold biscuits from their area of responsibility.

The smuggler was identified as Sujit Roy, aged 32, a resident of North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

The seized goods have been handed over to the concerned agencies for further legal action. (ANI)

