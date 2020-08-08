New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A suspected Pakistani infiltrator was killed on Saturday by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said.

The intruder was seen climbing the border fence and a BSF patrol team challenged him, the officials said, adding that it later shot him.

Also Read | India Reports 61,537 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Inches Closer to 21 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 42,518.

The incident took place around 1 am in the Bakhasar area along the border, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)