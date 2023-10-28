India News | BSF Lodges Protest with Pak Rangers over Unprovoked Cross-border Firing Along IB in Jammu

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post in the Arnia sector along the Indo-Pak border, in which a BSF jawan and a woman were injured, officials said on Saturday.

The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting held at Border Out Post Octroi along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector.

The Public Relations Officer of BSF (Jammu) in a statement said that a commandant-level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at BOP Octroi.

"BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest to Pak Rangers for unprovoked firing in the Arnia area in the night intervening 26-27 Oct. The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere to maintain peace and tranquillity on the International border," said BSF PRO.

On Thursday, BSF retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops. The BSF's action came against the cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers in the Arnia area of the RS Pura sector and lasted around seven hours in the late evening.

On Oct 17, two BSF personnel were injured after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on border guards along the IB at the Vikram BoP in the Arnia sector. (ANI)

