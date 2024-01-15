Jaisalmer, Jan 15 (PTI) Special vigil is being maintained along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan ahead of the Republic Day celebrations and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said on Monday.

They said the annual 'Operation Sard Hawa' of the BSF will start next week and the number of personnel along the border has also been increased for this.

Staff and officers working in sector and battalion headquarters have been deployed to the border, the officials said.

Every year around Republic Day, there is a special alert along the border for about 10 days but this time, the BSF is also on alert because of the program in Ayodhya, they added.

