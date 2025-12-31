New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): As 2025 comes to an end, the Border Security Force (BSF) remains on high alert along the international border in Jammu's Marh area, braving fog and harsh winter conditions to safeguard the northern frontier.

BSF officers patrolling the border said that, despite facing numerous challenges during the winter, they are equipped with all the necessary gear to prevent infiltration.

"We face challenges but we have all the necessary equipment to face them. We have a raincoat, a cold-proof vest and a 24x7 alert system.Under any circumstances, we are ready to deal with infiltrators," BSF officer told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BSF officer said that night patrolling in extreme cold is challenging because fog covers the entire area and reduces visibility. However, she asserted that they are equipped with the necessary gear to withstand such conditions.

"It gets very cold at night and the fog covers the entire area. It is difficult to see. But our patrolling continues. We have such equipment which helps us to see the area. So there is no problem," said the BSF officer.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, Border Security Force (BSF) is set to launch 'operation 'Sard Hawa' (cold wind) at its formidable terrains of the Kashmir frontier and the vital security posts of Jammu as well as vast desert stretches of Rajasthan along the challenging India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LC).

The operation aims to detect potential infiltration attempts in which infiltrators leverage the reduced visibility caused by dense winter fog.

According to BSF officials, the operation will be launched at an appropriate time next month. It will continue through the end of January, with a focus on strengthening border security during this critical period ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Operation 'Sard Hawa' is an annual winter security exercise undertaken by the BSF along the India-Pakistan frontier in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan, covering challenging stretches of the Kashmir sector, key security posts in Jammu, and the Thar Desert-- including critical portions of the International Boundary (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

The operation aims to detect infiltration, smuggling, and illegal cross-border movement in dense fog by intensifying surveillance, deploying additional personnel, and leveraging advanced technologies, including thermal imaging systems. It is typically conducted in January, around Republic Day, and runs in parallel with the summer counter-infiltration drive known as Operation Garam Hawa (Hot Wind).

The operation strengthens border vigilance through the deployment of ultra-modern weaponry, sophisticated surveillance tools, and intensified patrols using vehicles and camels across hard-to-reach terrain. (ANI)

