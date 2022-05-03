Attari (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets and greetings at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Also Read | Delhi’s IGI Airport Was World’s Second Busiest in March, Says Report.

On the occasion marking the culmination of the holy month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and a number of other political leaders, including Venkaiah Naidu, JP Nadda, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi amongst others extended their wishes to the citizens.

According to the Islamic belief, Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Refuses to Go to Work.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days.

During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The festival is celebrated by sharing a delightful dish Seviyan (Vermicelli) that comes under different varieties like 'Hath Ka Seviyan', 'Nammak Ka Seviyan', 'Chakle Ka Seviyan' and 'Laddu Seviyan'. All these variants can be used in the dish called 'Sheerkurma', which is also prepared on Eid and distributed among friends and relatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)