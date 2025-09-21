Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI): Border Security Force and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, making a recovery of a huge heroin consignment along with the apprehension of four narco-smugglers, said the BSF.

On Sunday morning, based on a credible input, BSF and Punjab Police meticulously planned and launched a joint operation in the area of village Thetharke of Gurdaspur, leading to the apprehension of 4 narco-smugglers and seizure of 5 packets of heroin (gross weight:10 kg) along with three mobile phones and 2 motorcycles from their possession.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the village Manepur and Ballagan in Gurdaspur district, and Pakha Tara Singh & Palla colony in Amritsar, respectively.

"This notable achievement reflects seamless teamwork, dedication and commitment of the BSF and Punjab Police in safeguarding the nation's borders from the menace of narcotics smuggling and thwarting the nefarious designs of anti-national elements," the BSF said in a press release.

On Wednesday, in a joint operation, the BSF and the Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) apprehended a narco-smuggler with a huge consignment of narcotics near the village Beharwal in Amritsar.

According to the BSF PRO, acting on specific intelligence, the joint team intercepted a suspected motorcycle and detained the rider, who turned out to be a narco-smuggler.

A large bag seized from his possession contained 23 packets of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 25.9 kgs) and a pistol with two magazines. A mobile phone, apart from the motorcycle, was also recovered. The contraband is suspected to have been dropped via drone from across the border.

The arrested smuggler has been identified as a resident of the village of Beharwal. Recovered items & the accused have been handed over to ANTF Amritsar for further investigation and legal action, said the BSF.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force apprehended four people and recovered a pistol with drug money and a drone with heroin in three separate operations along the Punjab border.

On Sunday night, acting on specific input, the BSF troops placed an ambush in a suspected area between the villages Palla Megha and Kilche of Ferozepur, and subsequently apprehended one person with the recovery of one pistol with three live rounds, 45 gms of narcotics, ₹19,480 Indian currency, one mobile and one bike from his possession. The delinquent is a resident of the village Kamlewala, Ferozepur, said the BSF in a press release.

On the Amritsar border, while tracking a drone movement, BSF troops apprehended three suspects from an area adjacent to the village of Mode. Questioning is underway to disclose their motive and find linkages, said the BSF.

In the morning hours on Monday, the BSF troops on duty at the Amritsar border recovered a one DJI Mavic three Classic drone along with a one packet of heroin (Gross Weight- 576 Grams) from a farming field of the village of Nesta. (ANI)

