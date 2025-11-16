Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a joint operation, BSF Jammu and Punjab Police apprehended a drug peddler and recovered 80 grams of suspected heroin on Sunday.

According to BSF Jammu, based on intelligence, the accused, Sruti Singh, from Pathankot, was in possession of narcotics at his residence. As part of a joint operation, troops from the BSF Jammu, along with personnel from the Punjab Police, conducted a search of the suspect's house in Village Kohlian (Bamial). During the search, approximately 80 grams of suspected heroin were recovered.

After the joint operation, the accused was handed over to the Punjab Police along with the recovered narcotics, and an FIR was filed.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended an armed smuggler and recovered over 11 kg of heroin during an intelligence-based operation in the Gurdaspur sector. According to a BSF official statement, the operation was launched on Saturday following reliable inputs from the force's intelligence wing regarding suspicious activity near the depth area of DBN Road. BSF intelligence staff apprehended an individual moving suspiciously near Pakhoke Mahimara village. The suspect, a resident of Chheherta in Amritsar, was found carrying "01 pistol with a magazine, 01 live round, one mobile phone, and Rs 4,210.

The packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, fitted with illuminating strips, tied with nylon thread and hooks. Inside, 20 smaller packets concealed in layers of cloth and plastic were found. The BSF said all seized items have been handed over to PS DBN for further legal action. (ANI)

