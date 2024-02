Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], February 22 (ANI): The Border Security Force in Punjab intercepted the movement of a drone during the night hours on Wednesday, said BSF officials.

The troops, on high alert, immediately sprang into action, tracking the drone's movement along the border in the Ferozepur district.

Following standard operating procedures, the BSF troops cordoned off the likely dropping zone and conducted an extensive search. At approximately 09:37 pm, they recovered a small drone in a farming field of Changa Rai Hithar village in Ferozepur district.

"The likely dropping zone was cordoned and an extensive search was conducted. At about 09:37 pm, BSF troops successfully recovered 01 small drone with 01 packet of suspected heroin attached to it in a farming field of Village - Changa Rai Hithar (Chimbewala) of Distt Ferozepur," the BSF said in a post on X.

Upon inspection, the recovered drone was identified as a Quadcopter of the DJI Mavic 3 Classic model, manufactured in China along with a packet of 505-gram packet of suspected heroin, wrapped in yellow tape, attached to it. (ANI)

