Visual of the suspicious object found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara (Photo/ANI)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Border Security Force on Friday recovered a suspicious object found lying along a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The object was subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), said an official release.

"A suspicious object found lying along a road in Kupwara was recovered and subsequently destroyed by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS)," the Border Security Force said in an official release.

