North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], October 23 (ANI): Thwarting the smuggling attempts, the Border Security Forces seized 14.47 kgs of silver jewellery on an international border.

On Friday at around 0710 hrs, troops of Border Out Post Hakimpur, 112 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier seized 14.472 kgs of silver jewellery with an estimated value of 5,85,276 rupees, informed an official release on Saturday.

The jawans on duty saw a bike rider coming towards them, who was coming from Swaroopdha village and going towards village Hakimpur. When the troops stopped him and searched the bike, at the same time the bike rider suddenly left the bike and ran away.

After that the troops chased him, however, he disappeared taking advantage of paddy fields and deep bushes. When the troops searched the bike, 15 packets came out from the tubes of both tires, which were wrapped in brown tape.

When the packets were opened, silver jewellery was found in them, which the smuggler was trying to take from India to Bangladesh. The jawans immediately confiscated the bike and the jewellery.

The seized silver jewellery has been handed over to Custom Office Tentulia for further legal action.

The Commanding Officer of 112 Battalion stated that the Border Security Force is taking strict measures to prevent smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh Border. He further stated that our intelligence department is searching for the absconding smuggler from the spot and he will be apprehended soon. (ANI)

