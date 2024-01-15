Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Bharopal village of Amritsar on Monday, officials said.

"On 15th January, during afternoon hours, on specific information from BSF regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of the Village Bharopal in District Amritsar," BSF Punjab Frontier stated.

The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China).

"Furthermore, during the search operation at around 03:30 pm, the party successfully recovered one small drone. This recovery took place near the DCB drain adjacent to Bharopal village in Amritsar District. The retrieved drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)," it added.

Earlier on January 11, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered another China-made Pakistani drone carrying a drug consignment near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The quadcopter (model DJI Mavic 3 Classic) drone was recovered along with one packet of heroin (gross weight approximately 470 grams) from a farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar.

"The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, and a metal ring was attached to the packet," the BSF said in a statement.

The recovery was made during searches conducted in the afternoon hours following intelligence input, said the border guarding force, adding that "BSF troops conducted the search operation beyond the border fencing."

After the recovery, the BSF said its vigilant troops once again thwarted the illicit intentions of smugglers. (ANI)

