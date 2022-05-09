Chandigarh [India], May 9 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone coming from the Pakistan side, which was carrying heroin in Punjab's Amritsar, the paramilitary force said on Monday.

The BSF said that it recovered nine packets of heroin from the Pakistani drone weighing 10.67 kilograms, foiling the smuggling bid from across the border.

"BSF Punjab Frontier troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at a drone coming from Pakistan in the Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division of Jammu region and it returned back immediately.

Last month, the BSF had shot down a drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar sector. (ANI)

