Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljeet Singh Chaudhary on Friday said that its force strengthened vigilance at India-Bangladesh border following the power shift in Bangladesh on August 5 considering an atmosphere of fear undeniably developed in the region.

Speaking at the annual press meet, the BSF chief said that several instances of rumour-mongering were reported, prompting some individuals to move toward the border.

However, Chaudhary said, the BSF remained fully deployed and vigilant at the border after Bangladesh embroiled in a political crisis that culminated in the resignation and forced departure of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of an interim government, headed by the Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

He further said that "the BSF has maintained close coordination with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and whenever necessary, assistance has been sought from them."

"People who approached the border were sent back and ensured safety. The ground-level harmony between the BSF and BGB has been preserved. No unauthorized movement or encroachment has occurred along the border during this period," said the BSF DG.

Regarding the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the BSF Chief said, the force is on high alert, keeping a watchful eye on their activities and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

He further said that the BSF remains fully alert along the India-Bangladesh border and maintains constant communication with counterpart agencies.

BSF is mandated to guard the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, the longest land border that India shares with any of its neighbouring countries. The border runs through the Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal.

The situation along the India-Bangladesh border has become critical following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After assuming office on August 8, Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, urged citizens to maintain peace and avoid any form of violence. Despite his appeal, the situation remains unresolved.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power. India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. There have been a spate of attacks on minorities including on the Hindu community. (ANI)

