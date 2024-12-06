Gandhinagar, December 6: In a shocking incident, an inmate accused of Sex assault in the Bhavnagar district was caught hiding a small mobile phone in his rectum. Authorities acted on intelligence about the device, leading to a thorough search. After a charger was found concealed in his barrack, sonography and X-ray scans confirmed the presence of the phone.

According to a report by Times Of India, After receiving a tip-off, the jail authorities conducted a detailed investigation. While searching Ravi Bariya's barrack, they found a mobile phone charger hidden in a pit, further raising suspicions. Despite combing through the area, the phone itself could not be found. Bhavnagar Godown Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Building in Gujarat’s Randanpuri Market, Video Shows Plumes of Smoke Emanating.

Unsettled by the charger’s discovery, the authorities turned to more advanced methods. Sonography and X-ray scans of Bariya’s abdomen revealed the concealed mobile phone, hidden in an unexpected place. This discovery shed light on how inmates continue to bypass security measures, prompting calls for more stringent checks in the facility. Accident Caught on Camera in Bhavnagar: Teen Girl Dies After Being Hit By Van While Going Home on Scooter in Gujarat, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

On December 3, Ravi Bariya was taken to Sir T Hospital for an X-ray after the jail authorities suspected he had smuggled a mobile phone into the facility. The X-ray revealed a mobile phone hidden inside his rectum. M. Rathod, the jail superintendent, confirmed the findings and stated that an application would be submitted to Nilambaug police to file charges against Bariya for smuggling electronic devices into the jail. Further investigation will focus on how Bariya managed to bring the phone into the facility undetected.

Vishnu Vaghela, a clerical staff member at Bhavnagar District Jail, filed an FIR with Nilambaug police under BNS Section 223 and relevant sections of the Prisons Act. The FIR described how the mobile phone, wrapped in a plastic bag, emerged from Bariya’s body when he relieved himself in the morning. However, authorities noted that the phone lacked a SIM card, raising questions about how it was used or intended to be used inside the jail.

