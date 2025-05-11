Chhapra (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who lost his life in the line of duty due to cross-border shelling from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector on Saturday, was a resident of Bihar's Chhapra.

According to his nephew Mohd Aftab, he spoke to Imtiaz a couple of days ago and inquired after his health. He said that the family came to know about his demise at around 8.30-8.45 pm on Saturday and added that he was really "good".

"He last spoke to me two days ago. We inquired about each other's health. We came to know about (his demise) at night, around 8.30-8.45 pm. We were told that he is no more. He was really good, he was my maternal uncle," he said.

Arjun Rai, a resident of Mohammed Imtiaz's village said that he spoke to him on Friday when he explained about the seriousness of the situation. He hailed Imtiaz and stated that he left the village around 15 days back.

"We last spoke on Friday. He told us that the situation is very serious. It must have been 14-15 days since he left from here. He was a really good man", he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav too condoled the death of Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz.

He said that his countrymen will always salute Imtiaz's valour, courage, sacrifice and patriotism.

"Salute and salute to the bravery and sacrifice of brave BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz Sahib, a resident of Chhapra, Bihar, who sacrificed his life for the security of the country on the international border in Jammu," Tejashwi Yadav said in a post on X.

"The countrymen will always salute his valour, courage, sacrifice and patriotism," he added.DG BSF and all ranks on Sunday paid tribute to Sub-Inspector Imteyaz.

"DG BSF and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz in service to the Nation on May 10, during cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area, Jammu. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in this trying time," BSF said in a statement. (ANI)

