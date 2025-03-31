Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed in Amritsar district detected suspicious movement near the international border, where an individual was seen crossing into Indian territory and approaching the border security fence, officials said on Monday.

In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him at about 01.35 am. Upon preliminary questioning, the intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national. This apprehension took place in an area adjacent to the village of Bharopal in the district of Amritsar, the BSF said.

After initial questioning by the BSF and sister agencies, the Pakistani intruder has been handed over to local Police for further investigation and to know about his motive for crossing the IB, the BSF said.

The Vigilant BSF troops once again displayed their keen observation, followed by swift execution to apprehend a Pakistani intruder illegally crossing into the Indian territory, the BSF added.

Earlier this week, the Border Security Force handed over a Pakistani woman named Humra to the Pakistan Rangers at the Anupgarh border area in Rajasthan on humanitarian grounds, as confirmed by officials.

According to the release, the woman had illegally crossed the India-Pakistan International Border near the Anupgarh area of the Sriganganagar sector on March 17, 2025, and entered Indian territory.

She was apprehended by the BSF and subsequently handed over to the local police before being repatriated.

The handover was carried out following a medical examination, reflecting a humanitarian approach, as confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Frontier Headquarters, Border Security Force. (ANI)

