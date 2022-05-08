RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Saturday fired at a drone coming from Pakistan in the Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division of Jammu region and it returned back immediately.

The alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone which was spotted at 7.25 pm.

It had hardly crossed the International Border when the BSF troops opened fire. A search is being carried out in the area.

"A drone coming from Pakistan towards India was observed in the Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division at 1925 hrs with a blinking light. Hardly had it crossed the IB, alert BSF troops fired eight rounds at the drone, due to which it returned back immediately. Search is underway," BSF said.

Last month BSF had shot down a drone coming from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar sector. (ANI)

