Punjab (India], May 20 (ANI): Two Pakistani drones were shot down by Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, thus foiling a smuggling bid in Amritsar, BSF said late Friday.

"A drone from #Pakistan violated Indian Airspace and was intercepted (by fire) by #AlertBSF troops of #Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone has been recovered by BSF. Further search ops underway. Details follow," tweeted BSF Frontier Punjab.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Officials Attacked With Bricks, Chilli Powder for Conducting Anti-Encroachment Drive in Mandsaur (Watch Video).

"On May 19 at about 8:55 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near village Udhar Dhariwal in District Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," said a statement from the BSF.

During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone in partially broken condition from the farming fields.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warns All Personnel To Avoid Making Reels, Videos and Uploading on Social Media While on Duty.

Regarding the second incident, BSF troops shot down a drone from Pakistan in the Amritsar sector and foiled a smuggling bid.

"On May 19, at about 9:24 PM, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone and dropping off something inside the farming fields in the same area. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," read a BSF statement.

During the search of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone alongwith a consignment containing 2 packets of suspected Narcotics, attached to the drone, by means of an iron ring, it said.

The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately -2.6 Kg.

#AlertBSF troops have brought down another drone from #Pakistan, that met with swift response from tps in #Amritsar Sector. Bag with suspected narcotics hooked with #drone has also been recovered. Worth mentioning this is 2nd drone shot down in a night in #amritsar," tweeted BSF Frontier Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)