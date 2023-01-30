Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) The BSP's Jammu and Kashmir general secretary Ravinder Singh has joined the National Conference here in the presence of party president Farooq Abdullah, a party spokesman said on Monday.

Singh joined the National Conference along with dozens of his supporters, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Budget 2023 Session of Parliament: Opposition Raises Issue of Hindenburg Report on Adani Group, YSR Congress Calls for Caste-Based Economic Census at All-Party Meeting.

Welcoming them into the party fold, Abdullah described the National Conference as a mass movement that has all along stood for the just cause of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and strived for development and progress of the region with a sense of commitment.

Abdullah hoped that with the joining of Singh, the party would be further strengthened at the grassroots level.

Also Read | Mumbai: Woman Dies by Suicide in Naigaon; Two Lovers, Who Confronted Her for Having Affair With Them Simultaneously, Arrested.

A strong National Conference is key to steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and development besides meeting various challenges facing the Union territory, he said.

Singh pledged to carry forward the mission of the National Conference in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive region with devotion and dedication.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)