Mumbai, January 30: The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old woman in the city. The accused have been identified as Savin Gonsalvez and Abel D’Souza. Police officials said that the two men alleged that the deceased woman had affair with both of them at the same time.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light on January 4 when the woman was found hanging at her residence in Naigaon. An officer said that one of the accused confronted the woman on WhatsApp for being in a relationship with both of them. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

How Did the Police Learn About the Woman’s Affair?

A day after her body was found, the woman's father approached the police after he came across the chats of his daughter with Gonsalvez and D'Souza. Following this, the cops seized mobile phones of the accused and also analysed chats that took place between them throughout the night of January 3.

Cops found that the two accused and the woman had also spoken over group calls. Speaking about the case, an officer from Vasai police station said, "We observed that the men had said obscene things about the woman after which the victim was upset and ended her life. Based on the messages, we registered an FIR on Saturday and arrested the men on Sunday." Matheran Trip Turns Into Tragedy for Mumbai Couple; Man Falls Off Horse After It Starts Running Fast, Dies of Head Injuries.

After being arrested, the accused were produced before a court which remanded to police custody for four days.

