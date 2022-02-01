Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The BSP on Monday released a list of 61 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Santosh Kumar Tripathi against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district.

In its latest list, the BSP has given tickets to 15 Scheduled Castes and nine Muslims.

The party has fielded Ravi Prakash Maurya from Ayodhya assembly constituency.

Kaushambi and Ayodhya will vote in the fifth phase on February 27.

