Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 1.9 crore on a private firm operating a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Saidpur in Patna for allegedly failing to comply with norms and polluting the Ganga, officials said on Saturday.

The fine was imposed on Toshiba Water Solutions Pvt Ltd and EMS Infracon-IV, they said.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Row: SFI Members Gherao West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Inside Campus, Demand Immediate Election of JU Students' Council (See Pic and Videos).

"During inspection, from October 2023 to June 2024, it was found that the firm failed to comply with norms and polluting the Ganga river," BSPCB chairman DK Shukla told PTI.

It was found that the effluents being discharged into the Ganga were not meeting the prescribed standards, he said.

Also Read | MK Stalin Birthday: Tamil Nadu CM and DMK President Reiterates Opposition to 'Hindi Imposition', Underlines Commitment to State Autonomy As He Turns 72 Today.

The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) monitors the functioning of private agencies engaged in the maintenance of STPs in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)