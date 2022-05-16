New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day.

Also Read | Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Conveys India's Condolences Over Death of Late UAE President.

He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)