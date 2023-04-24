Leh/Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Brigadier (retd) B D Mishra, demanding a probe into a recent incident at Delhi Public School (DPS) Leh which has hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

The director of DPS has made some comments about Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, Ladakhi language and the Sangha community, besides harassing staff members and students, the bodies alleged.

A delegation comprising members from both LBA and ALGA led by LBA vice president Chhering Dorjey Lakrook called on the Lt Governor at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Lakrook informed the LG about a recent incident at DPS and sought his intervention to conduct an inquiry into the matter, officials said.

He also emphasised the need to secure the future of the students studying at the school, they said.

Mishra termed the incident as unfortunate and said all citizens of the country are equal according to the Constitution.

He said the students studying at DPS should be encouraged to stay connected with their roots and take pride in their culture and heritage.

They should not be discouraged by such incidents, the LG added.

