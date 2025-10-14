Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, Taiwan, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, have held a fruitful discussion on establishing a Research Centre for Buddhism under the aegis of the Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, Faculty of Arts, BHU.

A 13-member delegation from the Tzu Chi Foundation, led by Lin Pi Yu, Vice President of the Foundation, along with Sio and other distinguished members, visited BHU and met with Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor of BHU.

Prof. Chaturvedi warmly welcomed the initiative and expressed his full support, assuring that the university would move forward expeditiously as per BHU norms for establishing the proposed Centre.

The proposed Centre will be a purely research-oriented institution, dedicated to the study, translation, and publication of classical texts, research papers, and a series of lectures to promote both Theravada and Mahayana traditions of Buddhism. It will focus entirely on scholarly and cultural exchange to deepen understanding between the two great traditions.

It was highlighted during the discussion that Mahayana Buddhism, once a prominent and flourishing tradition in India, gradually disappeared from its land of origin. Establishing such a centre in BHU will help revive research and awareness of Mahayana thought and literature.

The Centre will also work to translate important Buddhist scriptures and texts into Indian languages, enabling wider access for scholars and practitioners. The Tzu Chi Foundation has expressed its readiness to support both the Theravada and Mahayana traditions, particularly in the translation and publication of their sacred books and canonical literature.

On this occasion, Prof. Sushma Ghildyal, Dean, Faculty of Arts; Prof. Rajesh Singh, Coordinator, International Centre; and Arun Kumar Yadav, Head, Department of Pali and Buddhist Studies, were also present during the meeting.

This initiative marks a significant step toward academic collaboration and cultural revival, Strengthening the historical and spiritual ties between India and Taiwan through their shared Buddhist heritage. (ANI)

