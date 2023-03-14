Srinagar Mar 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Tuesday condemned the killing of a woman in Budgam district and demanded exemplary punishment to the accused.

The "shameful" incident has shook the conscience of the society and it should work as a wake up call, the JKPCC said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

The remarks came after a woman was murdered in Soibugh area of the central Kashmir district and her body cut into several parts which were hid at different locations.

Police has already arrested a person in connection with the murder.

Also Read | NEET PG 2023 Result Announced On nbe.edu.in, Know How To Check Cut-Off List.

Expressing deep shock and anguish over the gruesome killing of the woman in Soibug area, the Congress termed the incident a black spot on the society's face.

Though there was a massive outcry as expected against this heinous crime, the society needs to take collective efforts to contain the crime, it said.

Besides, the administration, especially J-K Police, must keep a vigil over such activities and contain these with iron hands, the statement said.

JKPCC appealed to the people to wake up before crime engulfs the entire society leading to the ugliest situation.

The party extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their courage to bear the loss.

Kashmiriyat was a symbol of humanity and services, but, unfortunately it has received serious setbacks due to some handful of black sheep roaming in the society, the JKPCC said.

It is the sole responsibility of people and the administration to make a collective efforts and ensure fearless and crime free atmosphere, which will stand guarantee to a clean society, safety and security of the people especially women and children, who always become soft targets of criminals, the JKPCC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)