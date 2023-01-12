Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) The budget session of the Mizoram assembly will begin on February 7, a senior official said on Thursday.

The proceedings of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), assembly commissioner and secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote said.

The BAC meeting, to be chaired by speaker Lalrinliana Sailo, will be held soon, he said.

