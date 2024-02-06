Aizawl, Feb 6 (PTI) The first budget session of the Mizoram Assembly under the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma will commence on February 19, a senior official said.

Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Vanlalthantlingi said a detailed programme will be chalked out in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to be held this week.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the first budget of the new government, she said.

