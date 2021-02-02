New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday expressed disappointment at the Union Budget 2021-22 saying that it would offer loans to farmers, but if they take them, they will suffer losses.

Talking to ANI, Tikait said, "There is nothing positive in the budget. The budget is more about providing loans to farmers. If farmers take loans, they will only incur losses."

"They should have talked about the prices of crops and free electricity. There is nothing as such in the budget," he added.

On being asked about the suspension of telecom services, he said, "Yes, they have suspended mobile internet services and blocked roads. We don't need these services and people are coming from villages on their own."

Earlier in the day, while presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) to conserve agricultural output and improve infrastructure.

Also, in order to boost value addition in agriculture and allied products and their exports, Sitharaman also proposed to increase the scope of 'Operation Green Scheme' that is presently applicable to tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, to be enlarged to include 22 perishable products. (ANI)

