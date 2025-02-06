Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) Asserting the budget to be passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly should not be framed in isolation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday emphasized the aim of these consultations is to ensure that the proposals of people's representatives are considered and their needs and aspirations are reflected in the budget.

Abdullah highlighted that such consultations provide a clear picture of ground realities, enabling the government to formulate policies that effectively address public concerns.

Also Read | Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Likely To Sweep With 45-55 Seats, Rout for AAP With 15-25, Predicts Axis My India Exit Poll.

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the chief minister conducted pre-budget consultations with stakeholders, emphasizing the critical role of feedback from public representatives who maintain direct connections with people.

As part of these efforts, he held a series of consultative meetings with the District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Baramulla, Udhampur, Kulgam and Ramban districts.

Also Read | India Sent Proposal to UNESCO To Include Diwali Festival in Its List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Says Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister reiterated the government's commitment to an inclusive budget-making process.

"While the Assembly may pass the budget, it should not be formulated in isolation. Our goal is to ensure that the proposals of people's representatives, including DDC chairpersons and the MLAs, are duly considered, reflecting their needs and aspirations in the budget," he said.

Abdullah further emphasized that such consultations provide a comprehensive understanding of ground realities, enabling the government to formulate policies that effectively address public concerns.

"These discussions will not only aid in short-term budget planning but will also contribute to long-term policy formulation, ensuring that governance priorities align with the needs of the people," he said.

During the meetings, the DDC chairpersons and the MLAs from the concerned districts presented their prioritized demands.

The participants raised key issues and demands related to roads, health infrastructure, power supply, rural development, water supply, education, sports facilities, recruitment, irrigation and flood control, and animal husbandry.

Additionally, concerns regarding urban development, forest clearances, drug menace, tourism promotion, solid liquid waste management, parking facilities and new development projects were also discussed.

The MLAs also stressed the need for effective implementation of water supply schemes in major towns under AMRUT 2.0 and called for resolution of issues in tendering processes to utilize funds under the Jal Jeevan mission.

The chief minister thanked the public representatives for their suggestions and insights, emphasizing that the primary objective of these meetings is to develop a people-centric budget by incorporating valuable inputs and listening to feedback.

As part of ongoing consultations, Abdullah earlier on Wednesday held similar meetings with the public representatives from Anantnag, Kathua, Samba and Budgam districts where discussions on various development projects and budgetary requirements took place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)