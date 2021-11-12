Noida, Nov 12 (PTI) The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday released a schedule for next round of meetings between real estate developers and home buyers to resolve disputes in group housing projects.

The next round of talks would begin from November 15 and involve 10 group housing projects, the GNIDA said.

Also Read | Alibaba Group Generates $84.5 Billion Worth Sale During 11.11 Global Shopping Fest.

On November 15, the meeting would be held between stakeholders of Gaur Son's Gaur City 2's 16 Avenue, then Panchtatva Promoters' Galaxy Wega on November 18, according to the schedule.

Angel InfraHeight's Casawood on December 3, Radhe Krishna Technobuild's Case Green on December 6, UP Township's Gaur Atulyam on December 9 and Gaur City's 5th Avenue on December 10, the schedule showed.

Also Read | Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Doctor Falls Prey to KYC Cyber Fraud, Loses Over Rs 2 Lakh.

"Only eight to 10 home buyers in each project have been invited for the meetings in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Similar meetings have been held in the past also on initiative of the GNIDA," GNIDA's Officer on Special Duty (Builder Cell) Santosh Kumar said.

The previous round of such talks involving six group housing projects was listed in October this year.

The conflict between builders and home buyers in Greater Noida has been a pressing issue for last few years now amid delay in delivery of several housing projects which has affected thousands of investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)