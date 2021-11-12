Mumbai, November 12: In another case of cyber fraud, an 80-year-old doctor was duped for Rs 2.99 lakh in Cuffe Parade Area. Upon learning that he had been duped, he went to the police station and filed an FIR.

As per the report published by Indian Express, The fraudster had sent a text message to the victim that said KYC for the PayTM account needed to be done The fraudster talked with the victim as an executive of the digital payment company and mislead the victim to reveal his bank details. The fraudster then used these details to make transactions of Rs 2.99 from the victim's bank account. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 33.35 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As UK-Based Businessman; Case Registered.

As per the reports, the Doctor, now retired, had received a text message from a fraudster regarding updating KYC in PayTM Account. Then On the pretext of helping him to update his KYC, Fraudster made him download a third-party mobile application that lets a third person see your mobile activities. When victim entered his bank details, the fraudster made transactions of Rs 2.99 lakh. The victim, however, after realizing that he had been duped, approached the police station and filed a complaint. The investigation is underway.

