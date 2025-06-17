Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Mathura Police have declared a prize money of Rs 25,000 for the information on the whereabouts of the accused in the building collapse in Govind Nagar police station area, in which three people, including two children, died. The police said that strict action will be taken in the incident.

"A building collapsed in the Govind Nagar police station area, where the police conducted a search and rescue operation. The kin of those who died in the incident have filed a case," SSP Shlok Kumar told ANI.

"The police are searching for the accused. I have declared a prize money of Rs 25,000 on a person who was named in the matter. He will soon be arrested, and strict action will be taken," he added.

On Monday, locals held a protest in Mathura over the building collapse incident.

City Magistrate Rakesh Kumar emphasised that financial aid and alternative accommodation will be provided to the affected people.

"Whatever financial aid is needed, we will provide it. Alternative accommodation will also be provided. We are making arrangements for that...Compensation will also be provided to the people. We have vacated five buildings, and more will be vacated. The investigation is underway," Kumar told the media.

Three people, including two children, were killed after a building collapsed in the Masani area of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the deceased have been identified as Totaram (35), and two children - Kajal and Yashoda.

Upon receiving information, Mathura police and Municipal Corporation teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar said, "In the Masani area of Govind Nagar Police Station limits, there was a building on the dirt road. We received the information that the same building has collapsed. Rescue work by the Fire Services team is underway at the spot. One person has been rescued. He is under observation, and his condition is stable right now. The NDRF and SDRF teams are underway...We got the information regarding the collapse of only one building..."

Mathura Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjeev Yadav said, "Three people were rescued from the debris and referred to the district hospital. All three were declared dead upon arrival. Seven to eight ambulances and various other teams have been deployed for relief efforts." (ANI)

