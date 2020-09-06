Coimbatore, Sep 6 (PTI) At least five people, including a child, are feared trapped under the debris of a one-storey building that collapsed on Chetti street here, due to heavy rains and winds on Sunday night, police said.

A child and four adults were said to be inside the building when the incident took place, they said.

Also Read | UPSC NDA Exams 2020: Kalka-Shimla Train Resumes, Brings Two Passengers From Solan to Write Entrance Test; Watch Video.

The administration has launched an operation to rescue them, police said.

District Collector K Rajamani has reached the spot and is monitoring the operation.

Also Read | India's First Air Transfer of COVID-19 Patient Carried Out From Kolkata to Chennai for Treatment.

Police said ambulances and medical teams have been kept on standby.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)