Shimla, Feb 8 (PTI) The roof of a building in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district collapsed on Wednesday evening, trapping a person under its debris, officials said.

He was later rescued and admitted to a hospital, but his condition is serious, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: India's NDRF Reaches Gaziantep, Starts Search and Rescue Operation.

National Disaster Response Force and police personnel rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident near Sai Road in Baddi in Nalagarh, the officials said.

They rescued the person and rushed him to the hospital, they said and added that his condition is stated to be serious.

Also Read | All India Muslim Personal Law Board Tells Supreme Court That Entry of Women Into Mosques for Offering Namaz Permitted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)